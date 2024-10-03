First Road Of Volleyball District Playoffs Today For Tate, Northview

High school volleyball tournaments being today.

In 6A District 1, the No. 5 Tate Aggies will travel to No 4 Pace at 6 p.m. Monday, with the winner advancing to the semifinals Tuesday at No 1. Gulf Breeze. In other Monday pairings, No 7 Milton will be at No. 2 Niceville and No 6. Crestview will be at No 3 Navarre with the winners facing off in the semis on Tuesday.

In Rural District 1, No. 5 Laurel Hill will be at No 4. Northview at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday against No 1 Jay. Also Tuecay, No. 3 Central will take on No. 2 Baker. All of Tuesday’s games and Thursday’s final will be at Baker High School.

Pictured: Tate traveled to Northview on Monday. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.