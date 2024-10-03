Northview High School FCA Hosting ‘Fields Of Faith’ Tonight

Northview High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host a Fields of Faith event tonight in Northview’s Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium. The free event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Fields of Faith is a national student-led initiative. “Students invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral, rally point where a community can come together,” according to national organizers.

Pictured: An April 2024 Fields of Faith service at Northview High School. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.