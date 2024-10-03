Community Donations Fund Lipscomb Elementary Book Vending Machine

Lipscomb Elementary School has a new book vending machine thanks to community contributions.

Designed to foster a love for reading in the school, contributions funded the purchase of the machine and stocking it with books.

“This will encourage younger kids to read because it is rewarding good behavior with the tokens,” one student told the contributors. “They will read more.”

Lipscomb said the project was funded by the Lipscomb PTA, Escambia County Commissioners, Steven Barry, and Ascend Cares.

A lucky student from Mrs. Whitfield’s class was randomly chosen to be the first student to get a book from the new vending machine.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.