Pace Rolls Past Tate 42-7 In District Matchup

The Tate Aggies and Pace Patriots were both 5-1 entering Friday night’s matchup in Pace.

When it was over, Pace walked away with the District 1-6A game 42-7.

Tate’s only score of the night came late in the third quarter on a Taite Davis pass to Davion Thompson for a touchdown. The point-after kick by Carson White was good, making the score 28-7 going in the fourth quarter.

Pace (6-1) will host Pine Forest (4-3) next Friday night, while Tate (5-2) will be in Cantonment as the Aggies host the Washington Wildcats (3-5)

NorthEscambia.com file photo.