Pace Rolls Past Tate 42-7 In District Matchup

October 12, 2024

The Tate Aggies and Pace Patriots were both 5-1 entering Friday night’s matchup in Pace.

When it was over, Pace walked away with the District 1-6A game 42-7.

Tate’s only score of the night came late in the third quarter on a Taite Davis pass to Davion Thompson for a touchdown. The point-after kick by Carson White was good, making the score 28-7 going in the fourth quarter.

Pace (6-1) will host Pine Forest (4-3) next Friday night, while Tate  (5-2) will be in Cantonment as the Aggies host the Washington Wildcats (3-5)

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 