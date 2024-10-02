ECFR Determines Cause Of Beulah Mobile Home Fire

Fire investigators have determined the cause of a Saturday night fire that destroyed a mobile home and a vehicle in Beulah.

Escambia County Fire Rescue determined the fire about 6:47 p.m. in 6200 block of West Nine Mile Road was caused by discarded smoking materials outside of the home.

An engine from the nearby Beulah Fire Station arrived within one minute and 40 seconds after the call to find the mobile home well-involved in fire. The blaze was declared under control by 7:10 p.m. The home and a nearby vehicle were both complete losses. There were no injuries reported.

The Beulah, Cantonment, Ensley, Ferry Pass and Brent stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.