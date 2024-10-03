Photo Gallery : Tate, Pace Dig Pink For Cancer Research

The Pace Patriots defeated the Tate Aggies Wednesday night in a “Dig Pink” game to support the Side-Out Foundation and their metastatic breast cancer research.

Pace won 3-0 over Tate: 25-18, 25-16, 25-23.

The Aggies will travel north on Monday to take on the Northview Chiefs in Bratt at 5:30 p.m. to being the final week of regular season play.

The Side-Out dedicates the majority of donations to their own metastatic breast cancer research. In addition to research, Side-Out allocates a portion of their funds to high-quality support services for cancer patients and their families, as well as college scholarships for students.

