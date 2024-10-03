Photo Gallery : Tate, Pace Dig Pink For Cancer Research

October 3, 2024

The Pace Patriots defeated the Tate Aggies Wednesday night in a “Dig Pink” game to support the Side-Out Foundation and their metastatic breast cancer research.

Pace won 3-0 over Tate: 25-18, 25-16, 25-23.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Aggies will travel north on Monday to take on the Northview Chiefs in Bratt at 5:30 p.m. to being the final week of regular season play.

The Side-Out dedicates the majority of donations to their own metastatic breast cancer research. In addition to research, Side-Out allocates a portion of their funds to high-quality support services for cancer patients and their families, as well as college scholarships for students.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.


Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 