No. 23 UWF Takes Down Shorter for Fourth Straight Win

A fast start for UWF’s football team on Saturday became solid enough.

The No. 23-ranked Argos scored three touchdowns in the first 14 minutes and went on to a 35-16 victory against the Shorter Hawks at PenAir Field, enabling UWF to sweep October with four consecutive wins.

“Obviously excited about a good win and to get another W in the column,” said UWF coach Kaleb Nobles. “There’s so many things to the outside eye that we’re focusing on to try and clean up and get better at.

“We got to celebrate the wins. I thought we played well on offense in the first half. We’ve got to finish better in the red zone (inside opponent’s 20-yard line) and we’ve got to improve and keep trying to find the best way to keep going in the red zone. I thought we played very well on defense.”

The Argos missed chances to extend the lead in the second quarter, including a 15-play drive that ended with UWF missing on eight plays inside the 10 to score a touchdown. Twice, Shorter was flagged for penalties that provided more chances.

UWF scored early in the third quarter, then added a final touchdown with 1:52 remaining.

“If we can figure out ways to score in the red zone on a couple of those drives in the second quarter, I think it changes things and gives a better feeling,” Nobles said. “We got to score and make the most of an opportunity when we get into the red zone.”

It’s something the Argos (5-2) plan to make a focal point as they head into the final three games of the season that will determine a post-season chance. Up next is a first-time trip next Saturday to Erskine College (1-5) in South Carolina for a game that will also count in the Gulf South Conference standings.

“It’s one guy on every play not doing his job and it affects the rest of the play,” Nobles said. “And so, when you get down near the goal line, everything is under a microscope, every block is important. If you’re not going to run the quarterback, you have a free guy (on defense) somewhere that the running back has to run through. It is small things that are definitely fixable if our guys will commit to understand they have to trust their teammates and do their job and not try to overthink things.”

UWF’s defense allowed just a field goal in the first half and yielded just 12 first downs. The group was led by junior Ja’Kobe Clinton with nine tackles, four of which were tackles for a loss, along with an interception later in the fourth quarter.

Clinton, a Sanford native, who transferred from Valdosta State after he joined the team last winter. He credits UWF defensive coordinator Kavell Conner with taking his game to a higher level.

“Coach Conner always tells us that we have to practice with urgency,” Clinton said. “I try to implement that every day in my mind. We play together as a collective unit and we when we step out on that field, we feel nobody can touch us. Every time we step on that field we just have to attack, attack.”

That’s what he did throughout Saturday’s game, along with Walker Robinson and Tyrence Crutcher, who had five tackles apiece. They were among 11 members of UWF’s defense that had multiple tackles.

Nobles’ concern, however, was UWF’s defense was on the field for 64 plays. He wants that number reduced in November with the Argos in the hunt for a GSC championship.

“I thought they did a phenomenal job,” Nobles said. “But you start getting out there for 65-70 plays, you’re eventually going to get tired. We had a couple guys banged up. Ralph Ortiz (second leading tackler) didn’t play. Traevon Mitchell (third leading tackler) didn’t play. Those two are two of the top guys in the country.”

Offensively, quarterback Marcus Stokes had another quality game, completing 20 of 33 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and only one interception.

Stokes threw a 7-yard TD pass to Jake Robinette in the first quarter, then hit Mikaiah Stephenson on a 43-yard score in the third quarter and finished the UWF scoring with a 29-yard catch-and-run by Jay Sharp in the fourth quarter.

TJ Lane was UWF’s top rusher with 75 yards.

Both Nobles and players credited the hot October streak to changing up things in practice as well as other preparation type of elements.

“I’m proud of how they have responded,” Nobles said. “There are certainly a lot of points and plays left out there that we could make moving forward.”

“Our backs were against the wall,” said Clinton, referring to the 1-2 start on the sesaon. “We had to come out swinging.”

The Argos have one final home game on Nov. 9 against North Greenville (4-3, 3-1) which won in four overtimes Saturday against Delta State – the team UWF last beat at home and then had the Statesmen knock off previously unbeaten West Alabama last week.

“We just try to come in every day and be 100 percent better,” Clinton said. “We’re not worried about the record, we’re not worried who we’re playing. All we are worried about is the Argos and what the Argos have to be and come out ready to play.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

WHO: UWF Argos vs. Erskine Flying Fleet

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m. (Central Time)

WHERE: J.W. Babb Stadium, Greenwood, South Carolina

Photo: Emily Miller/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.