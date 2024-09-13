Vendor Applications Being Accepted For Molino Craft Extravaganza

September 13, 2024

The Molino Mid County Historical Society is gearing up to host a Craft Extravaganza on Saturday, October 5. The event will showcase the talents of local artisans and crafters, offering a variety of handmade treasures.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can browse a wide selection of handcrafted items, including home decor, jewelry, walking sticks, wreaths, cups, flower arrangements, 3-D printed creations, gifts and more. Food vendors will also be on site to satisfy hungry shoppers..

The Craft Extravaganza will be held at the Molino Community Center, at 6450 Highway 95A North. For more information or to obtain a vendor application,  contact the Historical Society at mmchs2000@gmail.com or (850) 587-5011. Vendor registration deadline is September 15.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 