USPS Vows to Fix Cottage Hill Mail Delivery Problems

The Post Office says they are working to improve service in Cottage Hill.

Numerous residents of Cottage Hill reached out to NorthEscambia.com to complain about mail delivery problems in Cottage Hill. Residents complained about missing packages, missing paychecks, missing medications and other delivery problems. Others stated that they often would receive other peoples’ mail and then take it to them.

We contacted the the U.S. Postal Service for a response.

“The Postal Service plays an important role in the community, and we are committed to providing the best service possible. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by our customers in Cottage Hill,” Ashley S. Holmes Mullenix, a USPS corporate communications specialist told us in an emailed statement. “Local management is aware of recent service concerns in the area and is working to resolve them. We are confident that customers should see improvements in service very soon.”

Mail delivery for Cottage Hill, which is in the 32533 zip code, is handled by the Cantonment Post Office.

Mullenix said that if anyone needs assistance with mailing or shipping concerns involving the USPS, they can contact a manager or supervisor at their local post office, call or 1-800-ASK-USPS or visit them online.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.