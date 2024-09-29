Three Critically Injured, Molino Man Unharmed In Crash On W Street

Three people were critically injured, and a Molino man was unharmed in a three vehicle collision on w Street in Pensacola. The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash at 2:33 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of W Street and Nabors Place.

The driver of a black sedan, a 40-year-old Pensacola man, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with critical injuries. A 44-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was transported to Baptist Hospital with critical injuries. The driver of a ban SUV was taken to Baptist Hospital with critical injuries.

A 20-year-old Molino man driving a silver sedan was not injured.

Troopers said charges are pending as the investigation continues.