Teen Critically Injured In Crash Near Century

September 7, 2024

A teenage male driver was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon near Century, Florida.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Fannie Road, just north of Carnley Road. The driver lost control of their vehicle while traveling northbound. The truck veered off the road and wrapped around a large tree.

The injured teen was transported by Escambia County EMS to a Pensacola hospital as a trauma alert.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and Flomaton Police Department responded to the scene.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 