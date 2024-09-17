Tate High AJROTC Honors 9/11 Victims

submitted by Cadet Major Jayce Latzer

On September 11, the J.M. Tate High School Army JROTC staff held their third annual 911 Ceremony to honor the victims of the tragic events of 2001 and the heroes who lost or risked their lives in its aftermath. The staff arrived at school at 6 a.m. to prepare the courtyard. The ceremony began at 8 a.m. with a moving story from Coach David Bonucchi, who shared his experience from that day.

Throughout the day, the AJROTC staff performed a solemn march on a black mat, guarding the 911 wreath. Each cadet followed a precise sequence: marching 21 steps, halting for 21 seconds, turning, halting again for another 21 seconds, then marching 21 steps once more. The staff members took shifts of roughly 25 minutes throughout the day. Cadet Major Jayce Latzer led as the guard commander, overseeing each change of the guard ceremony. Before each new guard took their post, Cadet Latzer meticulously inspected their uniform. The staff continued this honorable duty from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., enduring wind and rains.

Tate AJROTIC c/LTC Olivia Allgyer, c/MAJ Jayce Latzer, c/MAJ Braydon Stringer, c/CPT Daisa Vickers, c/CPT Ryan Gates, c/CPT Brandon Davis, and c/2LT Zachary Colston were among those that took part in the ceremony.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.