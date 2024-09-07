Tate Edges PHS 27-22 To Remain Undefeated

September 7, 2024

The Tate Aggies continued their undefeated season with a 27-22 victory over Pensacola High on a soggy Friday night.

The win marked the Aggies’ third consecutive shutout of the season, after outscoring Fort Walton Beach and Gulf Breeze 65-0.

PHS, coming off their first win in nearly two years a week ago at Milton, briefly took an early lead. However, Tate responded with a touchdown of their own from senior Carson Secchari to regain the lead on their way to the win.

IThe Aggies (3-0) will end a three-game road series with Homecoming next Friday night back in Pete Gindl Stadium as they host Milton (0-3)

