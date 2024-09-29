Tate Aggies Win Bulldog Invitational In Five Straight Matches

The Tate High School Aggies volley team won five straight matches Saturday to win the Bulldog Invitational at Crestview.

The Aggies won all of their matches but one in two straight sets.

Tate defeated:

Bay 2-0 (25-15, 25-13)

Crestview 2-0 (28-26, 25-18)

Fort Walton Beach 2-1 (25-11, 19-25, 15-3)

Walton 2-0 (25-11, 25-11)

Destin 2-0 (25-22, 25-22)

Pictured: The Tate Aggies won the Bulldog Invitational at Crestview Saturday in five straight matches. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.