Tate Aggies Baseball Holding Golf Shootout

September 10, 2024

The Tate Aggies Baseball team is hosting a golf shootout on Friday, October 4 at Scenic Hills. This event offers a fun-filled day of golf, delicious food, and the opportunity to support a local cause.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place, longest drive, and closest to the pin.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals who wish to support the event. Various sponsorship levels starting at $150 offer benefits such as tee signs, table/tent space, golf for players, and more.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Trace Penton Memorial Scholarship, supporting a top academic athlete.

Details are in the graphic below, click to enlarge.

To register or learn more, contact Rob McLellan at (850) 377.0184 or TateAggiesBaseball@gmail.com.

