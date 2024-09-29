Sunny And Dry, Upper 80s To Begin The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.