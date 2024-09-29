Sunny And Dry, Upper 80s To Begin The Week

September 29, 2024

Here is your official  North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 