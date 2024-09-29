Sunny And Dry, Upper 80s To Begin The Week
September 29, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Comments