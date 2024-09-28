Sunny And Dry Through The Weekend
September 28, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Comments