Sunny And Dry Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.