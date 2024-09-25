Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Through Thursday

September 25, 2024

For specific details on Helene, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83.

