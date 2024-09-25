Free Sand For Storm Prep Still Available In Escambia County

September 25, 2024

Escambia County has still has free sand available for residents living in flood prone areas due to to Helene.

The sand is available on a first come, first served basis 24 hours a day at the following locations:

  • Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino
  • Travis M. Nelson Park -  4541 County Road 4, Pensacola
  • Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
  • John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
  • Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A
  • Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola (NW cornerschool property on Parazine Street)
  • Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola
  • Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels. Sandbags are typically available for purchase at home improvement and hardware stores.

Pictured: Sand at Travis M. Nelson Park in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

