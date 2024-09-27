Semi Crash Near Atmore Claims One Life

September 27, 2024

One person was killed in a single vehicle semi truck crash Thursday near Atmore.  The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash claimed the life of an Eight Mile man.

David W. Odell, 63, was fatally injured when the 2024 Freightliner dump truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Odell was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Atmosphere Road near Poarch Road, about six miles north of Atmore, in Escambia County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

