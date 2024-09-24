Search For Missing Woman Shuts Down Bradberry Park In Walnut Hill

September 24, 2024

A search for a missing woman shut down Bradberry Park in Walnut Hill Monday afternoon.

Family members became concerned for the adult female’s wellbeing after he locked car was found along the wood line in the park. The car was parked in an overgrown grassy area off a dirt drive that goes from the main parking lot to the football field.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Atmore Police Department, searched for the woman for, unsuccessfully at first. She eventually called family members at the park using her cell phone, telling them only that she was okay. At first, she refused to divulge her location.

By about 5:30 p.m., the woman told family that she was at a white church on Highway 97, and a deputy was able to locate her outside the church. She was not injured.

Due to the search, Northwest Escambia Football and Cheer canceled all Monday practices at the park. NWE practices will resume on Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com, photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 