Schools Are Open Today Across The Area

Yes, schools are open today in Escambia County in Florida, Escambia County in Alabama and Santa Rosa County.

Each of the districts will monitor the progression of the storm and issue and updates as required for Thursday. Any updates will be posted here on NorthEscambia.com

There is one announced change in Escambia County. The Navarre at Tate High School football game that was schedule for Thursday has been postponed until Friday night at 7:00.

The school districts released the following statements Tuesday afternoon:

Escambia County (FL) Schools

Escambia County Public Schools is in constant contact with the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center and National Weather Service as we monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Helene.

We will continue to monitor this storm as it progresses across the Gulf and will update our families as the need arises. The safety of our students and staff remains our number one priority, and any weather-related decisions we make will reflect that.

Santa Rosa County Schools

Our District Officials have been in close contact again (Wednesday) with the Santa Rosa Emergency Management Office and National Weather Service of Mobile.

Based on today’s updates and progression of this storm now trending further east, school WILL BE in session Wednesday, September 25. We will provide another update (Wednesday) regarding decisions for school on Thursday, September 26. Please know, the safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority…We hope you and your family stay safe during this time!

Escambia County (AL) Schools

Escambia County School in Alabama did not release a specific statement Tuesday, but did not announce any closures of cancellations.