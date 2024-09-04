Rainy Days Ahead Of A Cooler Weekend

The rest of the week promises less sunshine and more showers. Starting today, there’s a high chance of thunderstorms throughout the week. Rain is expected to be frequent, with the highest likelihood on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Temperatures will remain relatively warm, with highs in the 70s and 80s before cooling over the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.