Purple Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen In Beulah

September 3, 2024

A Florida Purple Alert was issued late Monday night for 31-year-old Lyen Nathaniel Johnson.

John was last seen een in the area of Beulah Road and Nine Mile Road on Monday. He was wearing a white shirt with red designs, tan pants, and black shoes.

He may be driving a white 2010 Chevy Suburban Florida with Jacksonville Jaguar Tag #J1BIN, and a Florida Gators tag on the front. He is described as 5′9″, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

A Florida Purple Alert is an emergency alert system used to assist in the location of missing adults who are suffering from a mental or cognitive disability.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 