Pine Meadow Elementary Hosts Doughnuts With Dads (With Gallery)

Pine Meadow Elementary School held a doughnuts with dads event last week.

With an overwhelming attendance, the special day was divided into five time slots.

Students enjoyed painting pumpkins and hanging out with their special guest.

The next big event for Pine Meadow Elementary School is a fall carnival next Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hadji Shrine Temple at 800 West Nine Mile Road.

