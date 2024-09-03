One Injured in Cantonment Crash

One person was injured in a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon afternoon at Highway 29 and Morris Avenue in Cantonment.

The wreck happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. and resulted in one adult being transported to a local hospital by Escambia County EMS. Three other individuals, including two children, were evaluated by first responders but declined transport, according to Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident. The Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.