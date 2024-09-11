Northview Lady Chiefs Fall To Jay (With Photo Gallery)

The Jay Lady Royals defeated the Northview Lady Chiefs Tuesday in Bratt.

Jay took the four-set victory by scores of 25-17, 30-28, 25-21, and 25-17.

The second set was a thrilling nail-biter as Northview and Jay went back and forth, fighting fiercely for every point on a scoring run that went from 23-23 to a final win for Jay of 30-28.

On Thursday, Northview will host the Hoboes of Laurel Hill at 5 p.m., and Jay will host Rocky Bayou Christian at 6 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.