Northview Homecoming Parade Is Friday

The Northview High School Homecoming Parade will take place Friday, October 4.

The parade will line up at noon and roll at 12:30 p.m. from Northview High School. It will travel east on Highway 4 before turning on Bratt Road by the Travis Nelson Park, around the park to Ashcraft Road to Highway 99, travel north past Bratt Elementary School, turn back onto Highway 4 and end at Northview. (Note that Ashcraft Road has a very narrow shoulder with no place to park.)

The parade officially begins when it reaches Bratt Elementary School.

For a registration form, click here.

Some guidelines for this year’s parade include:

No cheer stunts while riding on floats.

We will follow the same route as last year.

Do not throw candy till you get to Highway 4.

Parking for parents and participants is located behind the NHS baseball field.

Group leaders and parents make sure to watch all children you bring to pep rally in the gym.

All floats should be decorated before you get to Northview, only touch ups should happen on campus.

We will be lining up and parking floats in the field next to Northview Bus loop. There is NO parking in the bus loop

All floats need to depart campus before buses get to the school or will have to wait till after dismissal at 3:20 p.m.

Chaperones are responsible for students until parents pick them up. Parents can pick up their younger participants from behind the baseball field

Bring water for your group

Bring your own candy and throws.

Pictured: The 2023 Northview High School homecoming parade. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.