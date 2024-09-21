Northview Chiefs Fall Short In Close Battle With Holmes County

In a contest that went down to the wire, the Northview Chiefs narrowly fell to the Holmes County Blue Devils by a score of 34-27 Friday night.

The Blue Devils lit up the scoreboard with about eight minutes to go in the first quarter. With a failed two-point attempt, Holmes led the Chiefs 6-0.

But the first quarter would not end without an answer from the visiting Chiefs. With about a minute to go in the first, quarterback Dane King connected with Sam Reid for a 30-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. With a good kick, the tables turned with the Chiefs on top 7-6.

The teams traded blows throughout the game, with Northview’s Moses Delarosa adding a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

In the final minutes of the game, Northview made a late push, with King scoring two rushing touchdowns to bring his team within striking distance but short on time with just 37 seconds on the game clock. The Holmes County Blue Devils were able to hold on and secure the victory.

The Northview Chiefs (2-3) will be back at home next in Bratt Friday night against the Blue Devils of Atmore’s Escambia County High School (1-4).

Pictured top: Northview’s Dane King. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.