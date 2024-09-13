Northview Chiefs Edge Hoboes in Three Set Battle (With Gallery)

The Norview Chiefs defeated the Hoboes of Laurel Hill in three sets Thursday evening on their home court in Bratt.

The Chiefs took the first set by a score of 25-20. The Chiefs secured a 25-21 victory in the second., and Northview took the third set 25-23.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Chiefs will travel to Laurel Hill for a rematch with the Hoboes on Thursday, September 19.

The Northview Chiefs will host the Escambia Gators on Monday at and J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs on Tuesday. All of next week’s games will begin at 5:00.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.