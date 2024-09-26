Moore Rejects Century Town Clerk Job, Will Remain Flomaton Clerk

Just a week after being appointed as the town of Century’s clerk, Carrie Moore has reversed her decision and will remain in her current position as the town clerk for Flomaton.

On September 17, the Century Town Council voted unanimously to approve a recommendation from Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. to hire Carrie Moore as Century town clerk. The position has been vacant since Leslie Howington took a leave of absence in mid-April before resigning in May for medical reasons.

“We have been weighing our options for a few months now,” Gomez said before the affirmative vote. “We had several applications in which I thoroughly vetted them along with my team, and we had one standout. Her name is Carrie Moore.”

At the time, Gomez stated that Moore would start in three weeks.

But now Moore has changed her mind and decided that she will remain town clerk in Flomaton.

“I’m happy she is staying,” Flomaton Mayor Jim Johnson said Wednesday night. “I’m glad to have her as we work hard to promote Flomaton and move Flomaton forward.”

Moore has served as town clerk in Flomaton for the last three years. She previously worked with the City of Evergreen beginning in 2017 until her hiring in Flomaton in 2021.

There’s no word yet on how Century will move forward with the search for another town clerk. As salary range set back in May of $71,000 to $91,000.

Pictured: Carrie Moore, hired as Century’s new town clerk, has decided to remain as the town clerk in Flomaton. Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.