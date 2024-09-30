Molino Man Charged With Felony Child Abuse

September 30, 2024

A Molino man is facing a child abuse charge after a recent incident.

Brian Jacob Pardue, 36, was charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor simple assault.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s office responded to reported domestic disturbance at an address in Molino. That’s where a witnesses deputies that they were siting on the back porch of the home when Pardue walking from his camper in the backyard and punched one victim in the face with a closed first and “charged” at another victim with a close fist as if he was going to hit her, according to an ECSO arrest report.

The ages of the victims were redacted from the arrest report.

Pardue denied the allegations. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday without bond after his bond was revoked in an outstanding July 2024 drug case.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 