Molino Man Charged With Felony Child Abuse

A Molino man is facing a child abuse charge after a recent incident.

Brian Jacob Pardue, 36, was charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor simple assault.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s office responded to reported domestic disturbance at an address in Molino. That’s where a witnesses deputies that they were siting on the back porch of the home when Pardue walking from his camper in the backyard and punched one victim in the face with a closed first and “charged” at another victim with a close fist as if he was going to hit her, according to an ECSO arrest report.

The ages of the victims were redacted from the arrest report.

Pardue denied the allegations. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday without bond after his bond was revoked in an outstanding July 2024 drug case.