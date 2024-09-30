Investigation Underway Late Night Atmore Shooting

September 30, 2024

The Atmore Police Department is working to identify a suspect in a late Saturday night shooting that seriously injured on person.

Atmore police officers were called after a gunshot victim arrive in a private vehicle at Atmore Community Hospital about 11:55 p.m.

APD released few details, but Sgt. Darrell Mann said the victim was airlifted to a trauma center. He said investigators are continuing their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

