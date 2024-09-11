Hurricane Francine: Here Is The Local Impact Info You Need To Know

Hurricane Francine continues on a path towards a Louisiana landfall late Wednesday afternoon or early Wednesday evening.

The track of Francine is forecast to remain west of our local area, but any shift in the forecast track to the east could result in increased impacts.

In the North Escambia area:

There will be an increased tornado threat across the area, especially across locations near the coast. It currently appears that the tornado threat will be greatest Wednesday night into Thursday. Be sure to stay alert and have multiple ways to receive warning information.

Heavy rainfall and flooding concerns increase Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Escambia County will experience strong, gusy windows Wednesday into Thursday afternoon.

There is a chance of widespread power outages.

At the coast, storm surge up to two feet is possible.

The latest details are in the graphic above from the National Hurricane Center.