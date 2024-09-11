Hurricane Francine: Here Is The Local Impact Info You Need To Know

September 11, 2024

Hurricane Francine continues on a path towards a Louisiana landfall late Wednesday afternoon or early Wednesday evening.

The track of Francine is forecast to remain west of our local area, but any shift in the forecast track to the east could result in increased impacts.

In the North Escambia area:

  • There will be an increased tornado threat across the area, especially across locations near the coast. It currently appears that the tornado threat will be greatest Wednesday night into Thursday. Be sure to stay alert and have multiple ways to receive warning information.
  • Heavy rainfall and flooding concerns increase Wednesday and Wednesday night.
  • Escambia County will experience strong, gusy windows Wednesday into Thursday afternoon.
  • There is a chance of widespread power outages.
  • At the coast, storm surge up to two feet is possible.

The latest details are in the graphic above from the National Hurricane Center.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 