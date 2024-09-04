Horse Rescued From A Tight Spot In Cantonment

Escambia County Fire Rescue successfully rescued a large horse that had become wedged between a wall and the ground on Monday afternoon in Cantonment.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m. in the 9800 block of Heather Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 1,400-pound horse, named Raleigh, lying on his side, wedged against a wall and unable to move.

Using sling around Rayleigh’s torso, ECFR crews carefully maneuvered the horse away from the wall. The rescue operation was conducted with utmost care to ensure the safety of both the horse and the firefighters involved.

After several minutes of coordinated effort, Raleigh had enough room to move and wa able to stand back on its feet and walk around.

Assistance was provided by the Panhandle Equine Rescue, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and a “local cowboy”.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.