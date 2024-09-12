High School Golf: Tate And Northview Girls And Boys This Week

BOYS GOLF

The Tate and Northview high school boys golf teams placed in the top ten at the Byron Nathan Classic held this week at the Stonebrook Golf Club in Pace.

Pace took first place with a team score of 292, followed by Tate in fourth with 311 and Northview in ninth with 335.

Tate was led by a solid performance from Baylor Touchstone and Jacob Drysdale, who tied for fifth place with scores of 74 each. Ben Robinson finished 22nd with an 80, while Parker Hassel and Landon Ray rounded out the top five for Tate with scores of 83 and 90, respectively.

Northview’s Jack Boutwell placed 12th with a score of 76, followed by Luke Godwin in 22nd with an 80. Miles Smith at 88, Kelan Jurey with 91, and Jackson Bridges at 95 completed the scoring for Northview, finishing 55th, 62nd, and 70th, respectively.

GIRLS GOLF

Tate High School

The Tate High School girls golf team dominated this week against Jay and Milton at The Tanglewood Golf & Country Club in Milton.

The Aggies showcased their exceptional talent, posting a team score of 184 to easily outdistance their opponents. Jay finished second with 229, while Milton placed third with 231.

Tate’s dominance was further highlighted by their complete sweep of the top five individual spots. Talia Smith led the way with a score of 40, followed by Jordan Smith (46), Kara Wine (47), Paige Raiter (50), and Kinzlee Biggs (51). Alessa Lloyd also contributed to Tate’s success, tying for fifth place with a score of 51. Destiny Owen rounded out the top six for Tate with a score of 61.

For Jay, Presley Hawthorne led the team with a score of 52, followed by Kaitlyn Cooley, Layla McCullough, and Kinzie Nevels, who all tied for 10th place with scores of 59. Natalie Hendricks finished 17th with a score of 62.

Northview High School

The Northview High School girls golf team had a third-place finish at The Club at Hidden Creek in Navarre recently.

Pensacola Catholic dominated the tournament with a team score of 174, while Navarre finished second with 191. Northview’s total of 236 placed them third overall.

Leading the way for Northview was junior Anna Kunkel, who delivered a stellar performance, earning second place individually with a score of 41. Bailey Burkett and Payton Daw also contributed significantly to the team’s success, finishing ninth and 11th, respectively, with scores of 59 and 67.

Kaylee Long, Amberly Dunn, and Presley Amos rounded out Northview’s top six, placing 12th, 15th, and 16th with scores of 69, 75, and 77.