High School Football Scoreboard
September 28, 2024
Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area.
FLORIDA
- Navarre 30, Tate 27 [Read more, photos...]
- Escambia County (Atmore) 14, Northview 0 [Read more, photos...]
- Flomaton 24, Jay 17
- Pace 56, Crestview 25
- Escambia 48, Washington 14
- Bay at Pensacola High
- Freeport at Pensacola Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
- Niceville 41, Gulf Breeze 7
- Mosley at Milton (rescheduled to Monday)
- Central at Rocky Bayou Christian (Saturday, 6 p.m.)
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 24, Jay 17
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Northview
- Escambia Academy 50, Snook Christian Academy 10
- T.R. Miller 28, UMS-Wright 14
- W.S. Neal 37, Blountstown 6
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments