High School Football Scoreboard

September 28, 2024

Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

  • Navarre 30, Tate 27 [Read more, photos...]
  • Escambia County (Atmore) 14,  Northview 0 [Read more, photos...]
  • Flomaton 24, Jay 17
  • Pace 56, Crestview 25
  • Escambia 48, Washington 14
  • Bay at Pensacola High
  • Freeport at Pensacola Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
  • Niceville 41, Gulf Breeze 7
  • Mosley at Milton (rescheduled to Monday)
  • Central at Rocky Bayou Christian (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 50, Snook Christian Academy 10
  • T.R. Miller 28, UMS-Wright 14
  • W.S. Neal 37, Blountstown 6

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

