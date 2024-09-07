High School Football Scoreboard

Here is this week’s North Escambia area football scoreboard:

Florida



Tate 27, PHS 22 [

Jay 35, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 8

Fort Walton Beach 14, West Florida 0

Washington 12, Milton 7

Niceville 36, Pine Forest 14

Baker 42, Central 7

Alabama

Fort Dale Academy 42, Escambia Academy 7

Jackson 43, Escambia County (Atmore) 13

T.R. Miller 50, Monroe Co. 0

St. Michael Catholic 46, W.S. Neal 28

Excel 28, Flomaton 22 (Thursday)