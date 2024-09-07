High School Football Scoreboard
September 7, 2024
Here is this week’s North Escambia area football scoreboard:
Florida
Freeport 36, Northview 26 [More...]
Tate 27, PHS 22 [More...]
Jay 35, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 8
Fort Walton Beach 14, West Florida 0
Washington 12, Milton 7
Niceville 36, Pine Forest 14
Baker 42, Central 7
BYE: Pace
Alabama
Fort Dale Academy 42, Escambia Academy 7
Jackson 43, Escambia County (Atmore) 13
T.R. Miller 50, Monroe Co. 0
St. Michael Catholic 46, W.S. Neal 28
Excel 28, Flomaton 22 (Thursday)
