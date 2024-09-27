Here Is This Week’s High School Football Schedule

Here is this week’s high school football schedule for the North Escambia area.

All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

FLORIDA

Navarre at Tate

Escambia County (Atmore) at Northview

Jay at Flomaton

Pact at Crestview

Escambia at Washington

Bay at Pensacola High

Freeport at Pensacola Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Gulf Breeze at Niceville

Mosley at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Rocky Bayou Christian (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

ALABAMA

Snook Christian at Escambia Academy

T.R. Miller at UMS-Wright

Blountstown at W.S. Neal

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the West Florida Jaguars 42-7 last week. NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.