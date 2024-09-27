Here Is This Week’s High School Football Schedule
September 27, 2024
Here is this week’s high school football schedule for the North Escambia area.
All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
FLORIDA
- Navarre at Tate
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Northview
- Jay at Flomaton
- Pact at Crestview
- Escambia at Washington
- Bay at Pensacola High
- Freeport at Pensacola Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
- Gulf Breeze at Niceville
- Mosley at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
- Central at Rocky Bayou Christian (Saturday, 6 p.m.)
ALABAMA
- Snook Christian at Escambia Academy
- T.R. Miller at UMS-Wright
- Blountstown at W.S. Neal
Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the West Florida Jaguars 42-7 last week. NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
