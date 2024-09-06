Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule

September 6, 2024

Here is this week’s high school Friday night football schedule.

All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Florida

Northview at Freeport
Tate at Pensacola
Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Jay
Fort Walton Beach at West Florida
Washington at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Forest at Niceville
Central at Baker
BYE: Pace

Alabama

Escambia Academy at Fort Dale Academy (Greenville)
Jackson at Escambia County (Atmore)
Monroe County at T.R. Miller
St. Michael Catholic at W.S. Neal
Excel 28, Flomaton 22 (Thursday)

Pictured: Northview traveled to Opp last Friday night. Photos by www.joeleeimages.com (sports photographer for the Opp Bobcats) for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 