Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule
September 6, 2024
Here is this week’s high school Friday night football schedule.
All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Florida
Northview at Freeport
Tate at Pensacola
Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Jay
Fort Walton Beach at West Florida
Washington at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Forest at Niceville
Central at Baker
BYE: Pace
Alabama
Escambia Academy at Fort Dale Academy (Greenville)
Jackson at Escambia County (Atmore)
Monroe County at T.R. Miller
St. Michael Catholic at W.S. Neal
Excel 28, Flomaton 22 (Thursday)
Pictured: Northview traveled to Opp last Friday night. Photos by www.joeleeimages.com (sports photographer for the Opp Bobcats) for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
