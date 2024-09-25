Helene Continues Toward Florida Big Bend Landfall As Major Hurricane

Helene continues toward a landfall by about Thursday night in the Big Bend area of Florida, accord to forecasters.

The current forecast and forecast models are predicting the storm to be major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) when it makes landfall.

The likelihood of strengthening is high.

The forecast path can, and often will, change. It’s too early to tell what local impacts the hurricane will have in the Escambia County area. At minimum, our rain chance will increase, and there will be an increased risk of risk currents and high surf at the beaches as it becomes windy.

The latest information is in the graphic above.