Gwendolyn “Gwen” Chafin Stewart

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Chafin Stewart, age 86, of Perdido, AL passed away on September 11, 2024 in Bay Minette, AL. She was born on December 9, 1937 in Atmore, AL to James Horace and Sallie Elizabeth Coleman Chafin. Gwen retired from The Baldwin Times and was a lifelong member of Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Ivan I. Stewart and her siblings, Mack T. Chafin,

Patsy A. Presley and Melba E. Crnarich.

Gwen is survived by her son, Kent C. (Pam) Stewart of Nokomis, AL; two grandsons, Kenneth (April) of Seminole, AL and Kristopher (Robin) Stewart of Bratt, FL; four great grandchildren, Kody (Torri) Stewart, Kaleb Stewart, Kole Stewart, and Maggie Stewart; four great-great grandchildren, Olivia Stewart, Harold Stewart, Annslee Stewart and Avery Stewart along with many family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Perdido, AL with Bro. Ronald Hall and Bro. Tony Daw officiating.

Interment will follow in Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Kenneth Stewart, Kristopher Stewart, Kody Stewart, Kaleb Stewart, Kole Stewart and Clark Crnarich.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church.