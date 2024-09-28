Friends Of The Library Fall Book Sale Is Underway

The Friends of the West Florida Public Library Fall Book Sale is now underway at the Downtown Pensacola Library. The sale features a wide variety of books, DVDs, CDs, and other materials at discounted prices.

Saturday, September 28, the sale is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with free admission and half-off book prices. On Sunday, the sale is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission and a $7 bag sale. All of the books you can fit in the provided bag are just $7 on Sunday.

The Friends of the West Florida Public Library is a non-profit organization that supports West Florida Library system. The organization has been hosting the Fall Book Sale for many years and it has become a popular event for book lovers in the community.

This year’s sale is expected to be even more successful than last year, thanks to the generous support from the community. In fact, the Friends of the West Florida Public Library recently announced that they were able to donate $50,000 to the library system earlier this month. This is the second year in a row that the organization has been able to make such a donation.

