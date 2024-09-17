Food Truck Court Proposed For Highway 29, Archer Road

A foot truck court could be coming to the corner of Highway 29 and Archer Road.

A proposal for the “Archer Road Food Truck Court” was filed by Environmental Engineer Services with Escambia County for 0.81 acres on two parcels at the northeast corner of the intersection by Environmental Engineering in Pensacola. Plans state that here is currently a mobile on one of the parcels, which are both owned by DKJ Real Properties, LLC. A small coffee and soda shop has been operating on the front parcel closest to Highway 29. Plans apparently indicate that the coffee shop will remain.

Submitted plans show access to a driveway through the food court on Archer Road with spots for two additional food trucks, a 204 square foot restroom facility, picnic tables and a sidewalk.

The proposal is currently in the initial application status with Escambia County Development Review Committee. A public meeting has not yet been set.

A conditional use to allow restaurant (including food trucks) use on the property was granted in August.

NothEscambia.com images, click to enlarge.

