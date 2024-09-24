Florida Attorney General Activates Price Gouging Hotline During State Of Emergency

Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline following a state of emergency declaration for areas of the state preparing for what will likely become Hurricane Helene later this week.

Florida’s price gouging law applies to items and services essential to getting ready for, or recovering from, a storm within the areas of a declared state of emergency.

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber and water needed as a direct result of the weather event.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. For more information on price gouging, access Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging resource by clicking here.