First Day of Fall: Sunny And Warm, No Rain Chance

September 22, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

