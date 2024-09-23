FHP Pursuit Ends With Six-Vehicle Crash, Two Arrests

September 23, 2024

Two suspects were arrested on multiple charges after a Florida Highway Patrol pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into five other vehicles Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred on North 12th Avenue south of East Jordan Street about 2:15 p.m. in Escambia County.

FHP said a Blue Nissan Altima was fleeing from a traffic stop when it collided with five other vehicles and other property. There were no serious injuries in the crash.

For more photos, click here.

The driver, 25-year-old Antione Lamar Smith (pictured bottom left) was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and trafficking in fentanyl. The passenger, 21-year-old Tariq Jameel Watson (pictured bottom right) was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and trafficking in fentanyl.

Smith remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond. Watson was jailed with bond set at $57,500.

This was one of two FHP pursuits that ended in a traffic crash over the weekend in Escambia County. Click here for details on the other incident.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 