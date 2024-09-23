FHP Pursuit Ends With Six-Vehicle Crash, Two Arrests

Two suspects were arrested on multiple charges after a Florida Highway Patrol pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into five other vehicles Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred on North 12th Avenue south of East Jordan Street about 2:15 p.m. in Escambia County.

FHP said a Blue Nissan Altima was fleeing from a traffic stop when it collided with five other vehicles and other property. There were no serious injuries in the crash.

For more photos, click here.

The driver, 25-year-old Antione Lamar Smith (pictured bottom left) was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and trafficking in fentanyl. The passenger, 21-year-old Tariq Jameel Watson (pictured bottom right) was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and trafficking in fentanyl.

Smith remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond. Watson was jailed with bond set at $57,500.

This was one of two FHP pursuits that ended in a traffic crash over the weekend in Escambia County. Click here for details on the other incident.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.