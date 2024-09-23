FHP Chase Ends With Crash And Arrest

September 23, 2024

A Florida Highway Patrol chase Sunday in Escambia County ended with a crash and an arrest.

Dante Jamon Walker, 24, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and no driver’s license.

An FHP trooper was conducting traffic enforcement on Fairfield Drive in the area of Stanford Road when he observed a black Jeep Wagoneer operating in reckless manner. The trooper activated his emergency equipment in order to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle.

FHP said Walker rapidly accelerated and fled from the trooper. The pursuit continued for a short distance until Walker crashed into an oak tree estimated to be 100 years old on Cherokee Trail. He was taken into custody uninjured without further incident.

A passenger fled on foot and had not been located as of Sunday night.

This was one of two FHP pursuits that ended in a traffic crash over the weekend in Escambia County. Click here for details on the other incident.

