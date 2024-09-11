Escambia Firefighter Charged With Felony Child Abuse

A now-suspended Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighter has been charged with felony child abuse for an incident unrelated to his job.

Zackary Adam Polk, 33, was charged with felony child abuse without great bodily harm. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

On August 21, Polk committed child abuse in a domestic violence situation by striking the child with the back of his left hand, causing him to fall to the ground, according to an arrest report. The report states Polk continued to strike the child five more times, causing an injury to his elbow.

Polk’s ex-wife alleged that Polk had been abusing the male child and, and another child had unknowingly recorded a video of the incidental her tablet.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the video shows the female child hit the male child with her left arm before Polk approached and struck the victim with the back of his left hand. The child raised his arms to protect his face, at which point Polk advanced towards the boy and pushed him out of the camera view, the report continues.

“I heard (the victim) crying and screaming, and I heard what appeared to be Zackary Polk hit (the victim) five more times,” the deputy wrote about the conclusion of the video in the arrest report.

The ECSO was provided with photos that allegedly showed bruising on the child’s torso, neck and shins, and a busted lip.

Polk was taken into custody without incident at the West Pensacola Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue on W Street. Officials say he has been suspended from ECFR pending the outcome of the case.

Polk told deputies that he did not recall an incident on August 21, and denied striking the child, the report states.

Editor’s note: Polk’s jail mugshot was exempt from release by Florida law.

Pictured: ECFR firefighter Zackary Polk rests following a July 2017 fire at a mattress business on West Fairfield Drive. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.