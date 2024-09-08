Escambia County Man Indicted For Triple Homicide

An Escambia County grand jury has indicted a local man for his part in a triple murder back earlier this year.

Torrance Lamar Sumler, 23, was indicted on three counts of first-degree premeditated murder for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting in Myrtle Grove

The incident occurred on April 28t at an adult party on West Jackson Street. According to authorities, Sumler opened fire on a parked car, killing three people. Two victims died at the scene, while the third succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

Sumler is currently being held without bond at the Escambia County jail. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.